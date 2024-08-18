Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal Tie the Knot!

Rumors have been swirling about a potential wedding between Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar, and it appears these whispers are becoming a reality. The couple reportedly exchanged vows on July 24. The speculation began when Ferggie Coll, the singer’s makeup artist, hinted on her Instagram stories that she was working at a "secret location." Later, she shared a video featuring Chichi, Angela’s beloved puppy, further fueling the excitement.

As the story unfolded, photos and videos emerged showing the 20-year-old bride in a stunning white mermaid-style wedding dress, complete with a daring neckline that showcased her back. Footage captured a man appearing to carry a veil behind her. In the images, Angela is seen accompanied by her mother, Aneliz, along with other guests who came to congratulate her. Local media reported that the ceremony took place at a ranch in Morelos, Mexico.

It is well known that Pepe Aguilar, Angela’s father, supports their union. Interestingly, he was the one who introduced the couple when he invited Angela to share the stage with Nodal during his rodeo shows at the beginning of his career.

Photos from the wedding have now become public. In one image, the couple holds hands, with Christian donning a crisp white suit. Another photo captures Angela walking down the aisle, arm in arm with her father. The wedding menu has also been shared with the public.

Reports indicate that Nodal proposed to Angela during a romantic trip through Europe, where they also received a blessing from Pope Francis to marry.

It was further confirmed by People en Español that the couple felt the need to go public with their relationship after being spotted together by fans in Italy. A fan even managed to snap pictures with the couple, although Nodal had asked her to keep the encounter a secret at the time.

This revelation of their romance has not come without controversies. Angela has faced scrutiny, as some believe she was the reason for the split between Christian and his former partner, the mother of his daughter, Inti, when their relationship began.

Prior to his connection with Angela, Christian was engaged to actress Belinda, whom he proposed to in Spain, presenting her with a lavish engagement ring.

As fans eagerly await, all that’s left to do now is to see when Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal will share their wedding pictures with the world.

