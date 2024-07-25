Biden Confirms He Will Remain President of the U.S. for the Next Six Months

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he will continue in his role for the next six months. During this time, American citizens will prepare to vote for a new president. The expected candidates are former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his address to the nation, Biden stated, “For the next six months, I will focus on doing my job as president. This means I will continue to lower prices for working families and grow our economy. I will persist in defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from voting rights to the right to choose,” a reference to abortion.

Biden explained his decision to withdraw from the race for a second term, emphasizing that “defending democracy is more important than any personal ambition.” He expressed a belief that it is time to pass the torch to “younger voices.”

“I have decided that the best way forward is to hand over leadership to a new generation. This is the best way to unite our nation,” he added.

Biden’s choice to step back from the presidential race came after weeks of pressure and doubts about his ability to defeat Trump. Concerns grew following his uneven performance in a televised debate on June 27, which sparked uncertainty within his party regarding his chances of victory at the polls and the possibility of securing a second term in office.

