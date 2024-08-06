Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Divorce Finalized She Gets Nothing

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have officially finalized their divorce, marking the end of their tumultuous seven-month marriage. The divorce settlement, which took effect on August 5, 2024, has left Firerose with nothing financially, as she agreed to walk away without fighting for any money. A source close to her revealed that she wanted to end the volatile relationship and move on from anything related to Billy.

Cyrus, 62, filed for divorce on May 22, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s split was marred by accusations from both sides, with Cyrus claiming that Firerose was attempting to exploit his fame and last name. In a statement from his legal team, they expressed relief at the dissolution of the marriage, describing it as a “nightmare.”

The couple’s relationship had been fraught with tension, with allegations of manipulation and emotional abuse surfacing during the proceedings. Cyrus accused Firerose of trying to take over his career and life, while she countered with claims of his abusive behavior. The public nature of their split has drawn significant media attention, with both parties exchanging harsh words and accusations.

Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Hodges, had changed her last name to Cyrus shortly before the couple entered mediation. Cyrus’s legal team argued that this change was evidence of her intentions to benefit from his fame. However, a source close to Firerose clarified that the name change occurred shortly after their wedding, countering claims that it was a premeditated move.

The divorce proceedings revealed a complex web of accusations, with Cyrus’s team alleging that Firerose had a history of deceit. They claimed that he was unaware of her past, including previous criminal charges. Audio recordings surfaced, capturing Cyrus in heated exchanges where he belittled Firerose, further complicating the public’s perception of their relationship.

Despite the acrimony, the divorce settlement stipulated that both parties would retain their individual possessions acquired before and during the marriage. Firerose was awarded her 2020 Mercedes Benz and the rights to any songs they co-wrote, while Cyrus kept his vehicles, livestock, and interests in various production companies.

Neither party will pay alimony or spousal support, and they are responsible for their own debts. The settlement reflects a desire from both sides to move on from the relationship without further conflict.

Firerose’s decision to walk away without financial compensation was influenced by her desire to end the emotional turmoil and focus on her health. She is scheduled for a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA gene, which increases the risk of certain cancers. The timing of the divorce filing, just days before her surgery, added another layer of complexity to the situation.

Cyrus’s public statements following the divorce have emphasized his relief at the marriage’s conclusion. He described the experience as a “crazy insane scam” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to move forward. The fallout from their relationship has left both parties with scars, but they seem determined to close this chapter of their lives.

As the dust settles on their divorce, both Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are looking to the future. While the marriage may have ended in turmoil, they are now free to pursue their individual paths, leaving behind the drama that characterized their brief union.

