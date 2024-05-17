CNN Video Shows Sean Diddy Combs Assailing Girlfriend in 2016

A 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively reveals Sean “Diddy” Combs in a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The incident, which aligns with accusations made in a now-resolved federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November, was captured from various camera angles dated March 5, 2016. It appears to show the rapper, producer, and business mogul involved in an altercation at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, verified through public domain photos of the hotel’s interior.

In the footage, Ventura exits a hotel room and heads towards an elevator bank. Combs, wrapped in a towel, chases after Ventura, grabs her by the neck, and throws her to the ground. While still holding the towel with one hand, he is seen kicking her, according to the video. As Ventura lies on the ground, Combs picks up a bag and suitcase near the elevators. He then turns and kicks Ventura again, who remains motionless on the ground, about four seconds between the two kicks. Following this, he briefly drags Ventura by her hoodie towards a room before walking away.

Eventually, Ventura is seen slowly getting up, picking items off the floor, and moving towards a wall phone near the elevators. Combs returns, still in a towel and socks. A mirror opposite the security camera captures Combs appearing to push Ventura. Moments later, he sits on a chair, grabs an object from a table, and throws it forcefully towards Ventura. Combs walks away, then turns towards Ventura again as an elevator door opens and someone seems to emerge.

Ventura, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs, declined to comment on the video. Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s lawyer, stated, “The heartbreaking video only further confirms Mr. Combs’ disturbing and predatory behavior. There are no words to express the courage and strength Ms. Ventura has shown by coming forward to bring this to light.”

Efforts were made to contact representatives of Combs and InterContinental Hotels for their comments. Combs had previously denied Ventura’s allegations.

Combs and Ventura, a model and singer known for songs like “Me & U,” had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018. The couple was photographed together at the Los Angeles premiere of “A Perfect Match” on March 7, 2016. Ventura’s complaint, citing the altercation occurred “around March of 2016,” claims Combs became “extremely intoxicated and hit Ms. Ventura in the face, causing a black eye.”

After Combs fell asleep, Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room but was awoken and followed by him into the hotel hallway where he yelled at her, the complaint alleges. “He grabbed her and then grabbed glass vases from the hallway and threw them at her, causing the glass to shatter around her as she ran towards the elevator to escape,” the complaint states.

Ventura got into an elevator and took a taxi to her apartment. “Realizing her escape would make Mr. Combs angrier, and completely trapped in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel intending to apologize for fleeing from her abuser,” according to the complaint. Upon her return, hotel security staff suggested she take a taxi to her apartment, indicating they had seen security footage of Combs hitting Ventura and throwing glasses at her in the hotel hallway.

The complaint alleges Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the security footage of the hallway. The incident was part of a series of allegations made in the November lawsuit where Ventura claimed she was raped in 2018 and subjected to years of repeated physical and other abuse by Combs.

Ventura alleged in her lawsuit that Combs “exerted his power and influence” over her throughout their professional and romantic relationship. At the time of their first encounter, she was 19, and Combs was 37, with their business relationship lasting until 2019. The lawsuit details claims of Combs being physically violent with Ventura and forcing her into several sexual acts with other men during that time.

Ben Brafman, Combs’ lawyer, denied these “offensive and outrageous allegations” in a statement to the media when the lawsuit was filed, stating, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these allegations.” The lawsuit was settled the following day. “The decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing,” said Brafman. He further indicated Combs’ relief at reaching a mutual agreement and wished Ventura well.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Since November, Combs has faced five other civil lawsuits accusing him of various inappropriate sexual conduct and other illegal activities. Combs has denied these accusations, and the cases remain open. Properties belonging to Combs in California and Florida were searched in April as part of a federal investigation conducted by a team from the Department of Homeland Security dealing with human trafficking crimes. This was informed by a senior law enforcement official knowledgeable about the investigation, which stems from many of the sexual assault allegations presented in the civil lawsuits.

Aaron Dyer, Combs’ lawyer, criticized the search, calling it an “unprecedented ambush” and a “witch hunt based on unfounded accusations made in civil lawsuits.” He emphasized, “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every day to clear his name.”