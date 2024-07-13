Isabela Merced Praises James Gunn’s Hawkgirl Superman Movie

Isabela Merced, one of the stars of Sony and Marvel’s “Madame Web,” is set to make a significant leap into the DC Universe by taking on the role of Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s highly anticipated “Superman: Legacy.” During the world premiere of “Madame Web,” where she stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, Merced shared her excitement and admiration for Gunn and his team.

“James Gunn is one of those guys that has a group of people around him at all times taking care of his movies, and they’re just the best of the best,” Merced said in an interview with Deadline. “They’re so good at what they do, and you trust them so much that the communication is uncanny. And I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’m happy that he trusts me.”

Merced described the audition process for “Superman: Legacy” as extensive, noting that the tests and auditions were thorough. One of the perks of being in a Gunn film, she mentioned, is having the director’s direct phone number, allowing for easy communication. “We just text him. It’s crazy,” she added.

“Superman: Legacy” is set to begin production soon and is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Merced’s schedule is packed, as she has also started shooting the second season of “The Last of Us.” She expressed her excitement about the new season, teasing that several of her long-time industry friends have joined the cast, though she couldn’t reveal their identities just yet.

Merced had high praise for her co-star Kaitlyn Dever, calling her “one of the most talented actors I’ve ever worked with.” Reflecting on her role as Deena, she shared her enthusiasm for the project, having been a fan of the second game in the series. “I played it in, like, one weekend. And then I wondered, how is this going to translate onto TV,” she said.

She also lauded showrunner Craig Mazin, describing him as a genius with a unique ability to bring characters to life in a short amount of time. “I love him. He’s amazing,” she concluded.

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Merced shared more insights about her role in “Superman: Legacy.” She recounted her experience during the screen test, which she described as feeling very professional, almost like a legitimate shooting day. Despite her extensive experience in big blockbusters, including roles in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Merced is excited about the new challenge.

“Superman: Legacy” is expected to start principal photography soon, and Merced is genuinely excited about the movie, largely due to her confidence in Gunn and his team. “He has the best of the best working for him, and they’ve worked together for so long that it’s only up to me to mess it up. So I hope that I can understand and take notes and continue training and just be healthy throughout it all,” she said.

Merced emphasized the importance of delivering a strong performance as Hawkgirl, acknowledging the weight of the role. Given Gunn’s track record with comic book adaptations, it’s likely that Merced will have great material to work with, regardless of the size of her role.

In an interview with Collider, Merced revealed that playing Hawkgirl in the DCU was a dream come true. “I was a DC kid growing up,” she said. “We had the action figures, and most of them were so old and used that the paint had come off… But I really adored Hawkgirl. I had Hawkgirl and Hawkman as part of my collection. Well, technically it wasn’t mine. It was my siblings and I’s collection. We had Hot Wheels too. We just had a really fun, enjoyable childhood with those. So, this is a full circle moment.”

Merced also praised Gunn for his work on some of her favorite childhood movies, including the “Scooby-Doo” films from 2002 and 2004. “James Gunn also curated a lot of my favorite childhood movies, like the Scooby-Doo movies,” she said. “And to work with him and learn from him, he’s just got such a solid team and a solid way of just doing it. He knows. He just knows. And he likes me too, I think, so that’s awesome.”

“Superman: Legacy” will see Clark Kent balancing his time between the Daily Planet and his duties as a superhero while reconciling his Kryptonian roots. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. The cast also includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

“Superman: Legacy” is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Merced’s portrayal of Hawkgirl in this new chapter of the DC Universe.

