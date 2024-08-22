Jennifer López is reportedly asking for a divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary, and sources suggest it may be an attempt to hurt him. The announcement comes after a whirlwind romance that captured public attention, leading to their highly publicized marriage.

While the couple seemed happy initially, recent reports indicate that there have been growing tensions between them. Friends of the couple have speculated about the reasons behind this sudden decision, guessing that personal conflicts and differing aspirations could be at play.

As fans process this news, it’s essential to reflect on the couple’s journey since their reunion. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but many were hopeful that they could build a lasting partnership. However, this recent development raises questions about their future together.

The news has sparked conversations around celebrity relationships and the pressures that come with public scrutiny. Whether true or not, the notion of using a significant milestone to make a statement can provoke strong reactions from the audience.

For those keeping up with celebrity gossip, it’s difficult not to feel invested in the highs and lows of such a prominent couple. Time will tell how this situation will unfold, and fans will be eager to learn more about what this means for Jennifer and Ben moving forward.

You can read more about this story on Yahoo Style.

Image and News Source: https://news.google.com/rss/articles/CBMipAFBVV95cUxNSWxXMDd3U1hFMmVNbWlpSWRMYWlqZGI0QXBZbDE1QXdsS3VMYmNIY2l4eDB1MG5uTVVnTklCeWoyNmFXV05xUUVnOGZheE5SeEtUVmdXaUh2RWlJSFVmdUY0Z1R3ay13MmxUZnNZeHI1M2pHNFY1S0ZYYXg2TGJOTENYVE9YMXdZcXB0MUNVZS1heGljR3NZMkxpNzFsU096X3NuSQ?oc=5&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US:en