Leonardo DiCaprio Stung by Jellyfish While Yachting in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are currently enjoying a luxurious vacation aboard a yacht in the stunning waters of Sardinia, Italy. However, their idyllic getaway took an unexpected turn when DiCaprio encountered an uninvited guest from the sea—a jellyfish.

On August 4, the couple was photographed swimming near their yacht, reveling in the Mediterranean’s crystal-clear waters. The day seemed perfect until DiCaprio emerged from the water, visibly distressed, as he examined a red mark on the back of his right thigh. Photographers captured the moment as he pulled aside his swimsuit to get a better look at the injury, which appeared to be the result of a jellyfish sting.

Ceretti, along with a crew member from the yacht, quickly rushed to assist DiCaprio. They tended to his injury, spraying it with water and drying it off with a towel. Despite the unfortunate incident, DiCaprio was later seen smiling and sharing a light moment with Ceretti, indicating that the sting was not serious enough to dampen their spirits.

The actor, known for his roles in films like “Titanic” and “The Revenant,” was dressed casually for the day, sporting black swim trunks and silver necklaces. He even donned a pair of goggles at one point, diving beneath the waves and using a wakeboard to glide across the surface. Ceretti, on the other hand, showcased her model physique in a black bikini, her long dark hair flowing freely as she enjoyed the refreshing waters of Maddalena’s Archipelago.

The couple is not alone on this luxurious trip; they are joined by a group of friends, including DiCaprio’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire, who is also enjoying a romantic getaway with model Babette Strijbos. Other notable guests include former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, actor Lukas Haas, and model Neelam Gill. Just days before the jellyfish incident, the group was spotted enjoying each other’s company on the yacht, with Maguire and Strijbos sharing affectionate moments on an Italian beach.

DiCaprio and Ceretti’s relationship has been the subject of media attention since they were first linked in August 2023. The couple was seen together in Santa Barbara, California, enjoying ice cream and coffee, and they have since been spotted on various outings, including a dinner with DiCaprio’s mother. Their bond appears to be growing stronger, with sources noting that they have been inseparable during their time together.

In April 2024, a source revealed that the couple had enjoyed a date night at a popular restaurant in Santa Monica, where DiCaprio has been known to frequent. The source described Ceretti as “cute, sweet, and charming,” adding that DiCaprio seems to genuinely like her. Their relationship has sparked engagement speculation, especially after Ceretti was seen wearing a diamond ring, although insiders clarified that they are not engaged.

As the couple continues to enjoy their time in Italy, they have made the most of their vacation, soaking up the sun and exploring the beautiful coastal scenery. DiCaprio’s laid-back demeanor and Ceretti’s playful spirit have made for a delightful getaway, despite the minor setback caused by the jellyfish sting.

The incident serves as a reminder that even the most glamorous vacations can have their hiccups. However, with a supportive partner by his side, DiCaprio seems to be taking the jellyfish encounter in stride, focusing instead on the joy of being in a beautiful location with someone he cares about.

As they navigate the waters of their relationship and the Mediterranean Sea, DiCaprio and Ceretti continue to create memories that will last a lifetime. Their vacation in Italy is just one of many adventures they are likely to share as they explore the world together.

