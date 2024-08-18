Maripily reacts to Clovis: “I won’t change for his girlfriend’s sake”

After winning The House of the Famous, Maripily Rivera is now starring in a play titled Maripily’s House: It’s Worth Everything. This play references the popular reality show, featuring some contestants like Clovis Nienow, Rodrigo Romeh, and Alfredo Adame. However, Clovis chose to resign, citing disrespect towards his girlfriend, Aleska Genesis, as his reason.

In response to Clovis’s decision, the Puerto Rican businesswoman expressed her understanding. “I appreciate Clovis for being available as a guest for these six performances. He has been a vital part of this successful cycle. While I understand his discomfort, I won’t pretend during the play,” Maripily stated.

She further explained that she wouldn’t change the play’s content just because Clovis’s girlfriend wanted her to. “Instead of supporting him, she seems to want to overshadow him and manipulate the situation,” Maripily warned. “From the first performance, I voiced my feelings about Aleska. I stand by my statements, having expressed them openly rather than hiding. I pride myself on being straightforward, and that’s what the audience wants to see.”

Maripily emphasized that Aleska was aware of the script for the production. She clarified that Aleska received good treatment during her visit to the show. “Before the first performance, Clovis had rehearsed several times and knew the play’s content thoroughly. He didn’t raise any complaints during our six performances together,” Maripily mentioned.

She recalled a conversation with Clovis regarding his girlfriend’s appearance at the show, knowing it could be a provocation. While she did not agree to meet Aleska and feign a good relationship as requested, she did give her a chance to have her voice heard.

Maripily continued to show her support for Clovis, asserting that he was given the best treatment during his time with them. “We made sure all of his needs were met. I’ve always cared for Clovis as if he were my son, respecting his relationship,” she explained. “I hope he finds happiness, whether with his partner or someone else.” She confirmed that there had been no agreements about future performances.

Grateful for the support from audiences in the United States and Puerto Rico, Maripily stated that the production of Maripily’s House: It’s Worth Everything might see changes in casting as necessary.

“The play is structured to accommodate various guests, considering everyone’s commitments, particularly Adame, who will soon be participating in a reality show. For this cycle of performances, we had Clovis, Romeh, and Adame. We have plans for more special guests in the upcoming performances that we will announce shortly,” she concluded.