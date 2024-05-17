Mexican Actress Verónica Toussaint Passes Away at 48

Verónica Toussaint, a renowned Mexican actress and communicator, tragically passed away at the age of 48 after a long fight with breast cancer. The unfortunate news of her demise was broadcasted by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva on Imagen Noticias, aired on Imagen Televisión, the network where Toussaint had been employed.

Leyva remembered Toussaint as an immense talent and a wonderful friend, colleague, and person overall, praising her for her spirit and contributions. Similarly, the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences (AMACC) expressed their sorrow over the loss of Toussaint on social media, stating, “The light of your talent and smile will forever shine among us.”

In 2021, Toussaint shared her diagnosis of breast cancer while she was hosting the show “Qué Chulada.” Her battle with the disease was public and showcased her strength and resilience throughout.

Her talent was recognized in 2018 when she was awarded the Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress by AMACC for her role in the film “Oso polar.” This honor is one of the most prestigious awards in Mexican cinema, highlighting her skills and dedication to the craft.

Toussaint also had an impressive portfolio of work, including roles in films like “Cosas imposibles,” “Cuernavaca,” “Conejo en la Luna,” and “Papá o mamá,” showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.