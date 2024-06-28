Netflix K-Drama Can This Love Be Translated? Cast: Who Is Sota Fukushi?

Netflix is set to release a new South Korean romantic comedy series titled “Can This Love Be Translated?” The series, written by the renowned Hong sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran) and directed by Yoo Young-eun, features a star-studded cast including Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, and Sota Fukushi. The show is produced by Trii Studio, a subsidiary of Imaginus, and is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

### Synopsis

“Can This Love Be Translated?” centers around Joo Ho-jin, a highly skilled multilingual interpreter, and Cha Moo-hee, a top South Korean actress. Joo Ho-jin, portrayed by Kim Seon-ho, is a language genius fluent in English, Italian, and Japanese. He becomes the personal interpreter for Cha Moo-hee, played by Go Youn-jung. The two characters have contrasting views on love, leading to frequent misunderstandings. However, as they spend more time together, their conversations become more enjoyable, and they start to understand each other better.

### Cast

– **Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin**: A multilingual interpreter who excels in English, Italian, and Japanese.

– **Go Youn-jung as Cha Moo-hee**: A top South Korean actress.

– **Choi Woo-sung as Kim Yong-woo**: The manager of Cha Moo-hee.

– **Sota Fukushi**: Details about his role are yet to be disclosed.

– **Lee Yi-dam**: Details about her role are yet to be disclosed.

### Development

The project initially began in December 2019 under the working title “Can This Person Interpret?” and was set to be directed by Park Jun-hwa for the cable channel tvN. The title was later changed to “Interpretation of Salvation,” and the series was planned to be shot overseas in China. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project faced delays and was put on hold.

In 2023, the project was revived with a new director, Yoo Young-eun, and a revised title, “Can This Love Be Translated?” Trii Studio took over the production. According to Ryu Hyung-jin, the vice president of Imaginus, both Studio Sot, led by the Hong sisters, and Trii Studio, led by female creators Lee Na-jeong, Lee Yoon-jung, and producer Kim Jin-yi, are under the Imaginus umbrella.

### Casting

The casting process saw several changes. Initially, Son Suk-ku was offered the lead role in April 2023 but declined in favor of another project. By July 2023, Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee were in talks for the lead roles. Eventually, Go Youn-jung was confirmed as the female lead in September 2023. By June 2024, Choi Woo-sung was cast as Kim Yong-woo, and the main cast was finalized.

On June 27, 2024, Netflix officially confirmed the production of “Can This Love Be Translated?” and announced the casting of Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Yi-dam, and Choi Woo-sung.

### Filming

Production preparations were completed by June 2024, and filming commenced shortly after, including scenes shot in Italy. The goal is to wrap up filming by early 2025. Trii Studio is overseeing the production process, while Studio High is responsible for the visual effects. Go Youn-jung traveled to Japan on June 24, 2024, for filming.

### Release

“Can This Love Be Translated?” is slated for release on Netflix in 2025. The series promises to be a delightful romantic comedy, exploring the nuances of love and communication through the lens of a multilingual interpreter and a top actress.

### Sota Fukushi’s Role

One of the intriguing aspects of the series is the inclusion of Japanese actor Sota Fukushi. While details about his role are still under wraps, his participation adds an international flavor to the series, aligning well with the show’s theme of multilingual communication. Fukushi is known for his roles in various Japanese dramas and films, and his involvement in this South Korean series marks his debut in the Korean entertainment industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating how his character will fit into the storyline and interact with the main leads.

### Conclusion

“Can This Love Be Translated?” is shaping up to be a must-watch series for fans of romantic comedies and K-dramas. With a compelling storyline, a talented cast, and the creative genius of the Hong sisters, the series is expected to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. The addition of Sota Fukushi further elevates the show’s appeal, promising a unique blend of cultures and languages. As the series gears up for its 2025 release on Netflix, anticipation continues to build, making it one of the most awaited K-dramas of the year.

Source: The Bell News, iNews 24, Chosun Biz, JTBC News, iMBC 연예, Single List, Newsen, Sports Chosun, No Cut News, Xports News, Joy News 24, Star News, OSEN, The Times of India, Max Movie, Nate Entertainment, AsianWiki