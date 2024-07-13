Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force Signs Film Partnership with Sony

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force has inked a significant film partnership with Sony, marking a new chapter for the production company known for its successful adaptations and compelling storytelling. This collaboration is set to expand Color Force’s already impressive portfolio, which includes major hits like “The Hunger Games” series and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Color Force, founded by Nina Jacobson, a former Disney production head, has been a powerhouse in the film industry, bringing beloved books to the big screen. Brad Simpson, who joined Color Force as a partner, has been instrumental in this journey. Simpson, previously the president of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, first collaborated with Jacobson on the 2010 hit “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” based on Jeff Kinney’s popular book series.

The partnership with Sony is expected to leverage both companies’ strengths, combining Color Force’s knack for literary adaptations with Sony’s extensive distribution network and production capabilities. This alliance aims to create a slate of films that will captivate audiences worldwide, continuing Color Force’s tradition of turning best-selling novels into box office successes.

Jacobson expressed her excitement about the partnership, highlighting the potential for growth and the opportunity to work with new talent. “This really is a seminal moment for us at Color Force,” she said. “I want to stay focused on ‘Hunger Games’ but also take this opportunity to grow. Brad, who has great relationships with writers and directors and who is very capable on set, makes that possible.”

Simpson echoed Jacobson’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of nurturing relationships with writers and directors. “We’ve concentrated on books and authors and having them be involved, but now we want to extend the idea of authorship to include writers and directors and roll out a welcome mat for them,” he said. “We are proudly independent, and our hope is for filmmakers and authors to know that we can and will go wherever we have the greatest chance to make the best movie.”

The timing of this partnership is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with the announcement of a new “Hunger Games” novel by Suzanne Collins, set to be released on March 18, 2025. Lionsgate has already greenlit the film adaptation, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” slated for a November 20, 2026 release. Jacobson and Simpson will return to produce this next prequel under the Color Force banner, marking their sixth outing with the franchise since its inception in 2012.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is set 24 years before the original trilogy and delves into the events of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This installment will explore the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, the only victor from District 12 before Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s tie win. Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson in the original films, becomes a mentor to Katniss and Peeta, adding depth to his character’s history.

Suzanne Collins, the author of the “Hunger Games” series, shared her inspiration for the new novel, citing David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and the power of propaganda. “With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins said. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson praised Collins as a master storyteller and expressed excitement about the new project. “Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” Fogelson said. “We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know ‘Hunger Games’ fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story.”

The new partnership with Sony is expected to bring fresh opportunities for Color Force, allowing them to explore new genres and stories. This collaboration will likely result in a diverse range of films that appeal to a global audience, further solidifying Color Force’s reputation as a leading production company in the industry.

In addition to their work on the “Hunger Games” franchise, Color Force has also acquired the big-screen rights to Kevin Kwan’s best-seller “Crazy Rich Asians,” which has garnered rave reviews for its comedic and dramatic portrayal of three super-rich Chinese families. The film adaptation, produced by Jacobson and Simpson, promises to be a universal story with global appeal.

Jacobson and Simpson’s success extends beyond film, as evidenced by their Emmy-winning television series “American Crime Story” on FX. Their ability to develop compelling characters and engaging narratives has made them a force to be reckoned with in both film and television.

As Color Force embarks on this new partnership with Sony, the future looks bright for Jacobson, Simpson, and their team. With a proven track record of turning literary works into cinematic masterpieces, Color Force is poised to continue its legacy of storytelling excellence, bringing more captivating stories to audiences around the world.

