Paris Hilton Praises Rep. Claudia Tenney During Congressional Hearing

Paris Hilton, the well-known media personality and advocate for children’s welfare, recently testified before the House Committee on Ways and Means, sharing her harrowing experiences in youth residential treatment facilities. During the hearing, Hilton praised Rep. Claudia Tenney for her support and advocacy, highlighting a moment of camaraderie that underscored the importance of bipartisan efforts in addressing child welfare issues.

Hilton, 43, has been vocal about the abuse she endured in these facilities, often referred to as the “troubled teen industry.” She recounted being forcibly taken from her bed at 16 and transported to the first of four facilities where she experienced severe physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. “These programs promised healing, growth, and support, but instead, did not allow me to speak, move freely, or even look out a window for two years,” Hilton told the committee.

The heiress described the traumatic conditions she faced, including being force-fed medication, violently restrained, and thrown into solitary confinement. She emphasized that these experiences left her with lasting psychological scars, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life,” Hilton said, explaining how she coped by pretending to be someone else.

Hilton’s testimony was part of a broader effort to advocate for greater federal oversight of youth residential programs. She supports the reauthorization of Title IV-B of the Social Security Act, which expired in 2021, and the passage of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. This act would establish a federal working group to recommend improvements for the safety and treatment of children in these programs.

During the hearing, Hilton highlighted the profit-driven nature of many youth residential programs, which often prioritize financial gain over children’s safety. “That means that they’re trying to spend as little money as possible, and the type of employees they’re hiring are people not being checked, people that should be nowhere near children,” she testified.

Hilton’s advocacy has drawn attention to the need for stricter regulations and oversight. She called for measures that would allow children to speak to their parents or a trusted adult alone, without staff supervision. “All of my outside contact was completely controlled, and they would always have a staff member sitting right next to me,” Hilton said. “So, if I said even one negative thing about the facility, they immediately would hang up the phone and then I would be punished, and either physically beaten or thrown into solitary confinement.”

Lawmakers praised Hilton’s courage and dedication to the cause. Rep. Mike Thompson commended her for highlighting the issues faced by many children in these facilities. Rep. Mike Kelly shared a personal anecdote about reading Hilton’s story in Vanity Fair, which opened his eyes to the severity of the problem.

A notable moment during the hearing was Hilton’s interaction with Rep. Claudia Tenney. “I love your jacket,” Hilton told Tenney. “The sparkles are amazing.” Tenney responded, “I had a little bling here for today.” This exchange highlighted the human side of the hearing and the mutual respect between Hilton and the lawmakers.

Hilton’s testimony also included a call for regulations that would ensure children in residential programs have access to mental health services and community-based support. She emphasized the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable youth.

Hilton’s advocacy work is not new. She previously testified before Congress in 2021, advocating for a “Bill of Rights” for children in residential facilities. Her continued efforts aim to bring about meaningful change and protect future generations from the abuse she endured.

Reflecting on her journey, Hilton expressed hope that her testimony would make a difference. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to do this for the children who have no voice and be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl terrified in these places,” she said.

Hilton’s collaboration with lawmakers like Rep. Claudia Tenney underscores the importance of bipartisan support in addressing child welfare issues. By sharing her story and advocating for change, Hilton hopes to inspire others to join the fight for better protections for children in residential programs.

Source: People, The Independent, Reuters