Pilar Gasca takes over Louis Vuitton after announcing new love in the US

Pilar Gasca, a model, has made headlines recently after revealing the end of her relationship with comedian Edwin Sierra. She has resurfaced on social media, visibly happier and embracing a new chapter in her life in the United States. In a surprising twist, Pilar announced that she has found love again with a 45-year-old American businessman.

Gasca’s new relationship is not the only topic of interest; her recent shopping spree at the luxurious Louis Vuitton store in Miami has also caught attention. The model shared her experiences on social media, showcasing her enthusiasm as she explored the store, where items can cost thousands of dollars. It appears her new partner is treating her to a lavish lifestyle.

In a video recording, Pilar was seen carrying several shopping bags from the prestigious brand. She expressed her excitement while trying on various items, including shoes, sunglasses, and accessories. Magaly Medina, a well-known presenter, commented on Pilar’s shopping adventure during her show, highlighting the extravagant lifestyle she seems to be enjoying.

Medina noted that Gasca, who was reportedly celebrating her birthday in the U.S. with her new boyfriend, seemed to be in high spirits as she flaunted her purchases from Louis Vuitton. The presenter remarked on the impressive number of bags Pilar was carrying and speculated about the financial situation allowing her to shop so freely.

The presenter further mused about Gasca’s financial means to indulge in such luxury, considering she does not have a conventional job. When she was with Edwin Sierra, she contributed to his shows, but now her means seem to have changed. Medina raised questions that many might ponder when seeing individuals frequently visiting high-end stores: how do they afford it?

Despite her shopping delights, it is important to remember that Pilar Gasca took the initiative to end her relationship with Edwin Sierra last year. In interviews, she cited that her feelings had changed and acknowledged that while she traveled to Europe in hopes of rekindling their romance, her love had faded. She expressed a desire for both parties to move on without speculation about their relationship status, emphasizing the importance of clear boundaries.

With this new phase in her life, Gasca appears to be thriving, both personally and in her newfound freedom. Her journey serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and personal growth after separation.

Image and News Source: https://www.infobae.com/peru/2024/07/25/pilar-gasca-arrasa-con-tienda-louis-vuitton-tras-anunciar-nuevo-galan-en-estados-unidos/