Potro” Caballero Slams Irina Baeva: “She’s Arrogant and Annoying

Recently, Irina Baeva has found herself in the spotlight following her breakup with Gabriel Soto. Leading up to this announcement, Baeva faced substantial criticism for her role in the play “Adventuress.” This was further complicated when her first boyfriend in Mexico surfaced, revealing previously unknown aspects of her life. Post-breakup, rumors swirled that she may have been romantically linked to the son of a notable businessman in Mexico.

The drama only intensified when Baeva, who portrays Paula Fuenmayor in the soap opera “Joan’s Story,” contradicted Soto’s comments about their separation by claiming they had actually gotten married. This twist has certainly added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding her.

Adding to her troubles, 31-year-old Baeva has been accused of unprofessional behavior by Luis Caballero Dussauge, a social media influencer known as Potro. Currently a contestant on “The House of the Famous” in Mexico, Caballero seized the opportunity to share his experiences with Baeva concerning her involvement in “Adventuress.”

During a recent episode of the reality show, Caballero admitted he hadn’t seen the production himself but referenced conversations with others. He described Baeva as “arrogant and annoying,” claiming she had been quite rude to him and suggested that her public perception was largely negative. He criticized the notion that she was cast in the play by imposition, implying that the audience would not embrace her performance.

Caballero expressed concern about the impact this imposition has on the audience’s reception, comparing Baeva unfavorably with past actresses who played the role of Elena Tejero. He remarked on the disappointing quality of the videos he had seen related to the show, especially when considering the performances of seasoned actresses like the late Edith Gonzalez and Maribel Guardia.

This outburst from Potro Caballero adds to a growing list of accusations against Irina Baeva. Amid all of this, she must also navigate the emotional toll of her recent breakup, which she has acknowledged publicly.