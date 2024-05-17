Security Video Shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Brutal Assault on Ex-Girlfriend Cassie

New evidence has come to light regarding an assault complaint filed by Cassie Ventura against her former partner Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in November 2023. A surveillance video disclosed by CNN showed the music producer hitting and kicking his then-girlfriend. The footage aligns with the account Ventura provided in a federal lawsuit, which has recently concluded with an out-of-court settlement.

The video, recorded on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, captures the moment the singer exits a room and heads towards the elevators. Combs, wearing only a towel, catches up with her, grabs her neck, and then throws her to the ground. Following this are kicks directed at Ventura.

She remains on the floor as Combs picks up a bag and a suitcase. Shortly after, Cassie is dragged by her sweatshirt into a room, before managing to get up again. The woman collects her belongings and approaches a phone. Combs returns to her vicinity and appears to push her once more.

The footage further depicts the physical abuse. Combs sits on a chair, grabs an object from a table, and hurls it forcefully at the model.

Though Ventura declined to offer further comments on the incident, her attorney spoke to CNN, stating that the “heartbreaking video further confirms Mr. Combs’ disturbing and predatory behavior. There are no words to express the courage and strength Mrs. Ventura has shown by bringing this to light.”

The lawsuit filed last November claimed that Combs, “extremely intoxicated,” punched her in the face, leaving her with a black eye. After falling asleep, Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room, only for Combs to wake up and follow her, shouting in the hallway. According to the claim, he then threw glass vases at her as she moved toward the elevator.

The complaint also accused Combs of paying $50,000 to the hotel for the security footage from that night. Additionally, Cassie Ventura mentioned that the 2016 assault was part of a pattern of recurring physical and sexual abuse she endured during her relationship with Combs.

The rapper has denied what he described as “offensive and scandalous allegations” through his legal defense. An out-of-court settlement was signed just a day later, which, from the producer’s perspective, “is in no way an admission of guilt.”

“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way weaken his categorical denial of the allegations. He is pleased to have reached a mutual agreement and wishes the best for Mrs. Ventura,” stated Ben Brafman, Diddy’s attorney, in a release to CNN.

Since then, the 54-year-old mogul has faced five other civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and other offenses. In April, federal authorities raided his properties in California and Florida as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Regarding this, Aaron Dyer, another attorney for Combs, characterized the raids as an overuse of force and claimed they were part of a “witch hunt” based on unfounded allegations. Dyer stated that no criminal or civil liability was found in connection with the accusations and reaffirmed his client’s innocence.