Shiner reissuing classic albums on color vinyl exclusive preorder now available

Shiner, the influential rock band, is set to reissue their classic albums on color vinyl, and fans can now place exclusive preorders. This exciting news comes as a treat for vinyl enthusiasts and long-time followers of the band, who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to own these iconic records in a fresh, vibrant format.

Spartan Records has announced the reissue of The Farewell Bend’s 90’s classic “In Passing.” The Farewell Bend, a supergroup trio featuring members from seminal Midwest emo bands Boys Life (Brandon Butler, John Rejba) and Giants Chair (Paul Ackerman), hails from Kansas City. The band builds upon its critically acclaimed roots to deliver a record that frontman Brandon Butler describes as “an assault on the mundane pop rock of the time.” Guitar-driven and hammeringly propulsive, “In Passing” evokes the more aggressive moments of the nineties movement while maintaining accessible melodies and palatability.

Remastered by Paul Malinowski of Shiner, “In Passing” is now available on vinyl for the first time in over 20 years. This new pressing includes the bonus track “Service Engine Soon,” previously available only on the band’s 1998 split 7″ with Shiner. The reissue is a celebration of the Midwest sound, and fans can look forward to a high-quality listening experience.

The first pressing of “In Passing” is limited to 500 copies and comes in three unique color variants: Kansas City Splatter (300 copies), Neon Orange/Black/Neon Green Tri-Color Stripe (100 copies), and Neon Orange/Neon Green Half and Half (100 copies) exclusive to Stiff Slack in Japan. Each record is housed in a full-color jacket printed on semi-gloss stock with an uncoated insert and black dust sleeves. All orders include an instant download of “In Passing” and the bonus track “Service Engine Soon.”

The tracklist for “In Passing” is as follows:

1. Heads Down

2. The Pen Ran Out Of Ink

3. Go Easy

4. On 3

5. Gift Horse

6. South For The Summer

7. St. Christopher

8. Open Door Policy

9. Walk It Off

10. Rumors About Lightning

11. Service Engine Soon (Bonus Track)

The reissue of “In Passing” is a testament to the enduring appeal of The Farewell Bend and the Midwest emo scene. Fans of alternative and indie rock will appreciate the opportunity to revisit this classic album in a new, collectible format.

In addition to The Farewell Bend’s reissue, Shiner’s own catalog is also receiving the color vinyl treatment. Shiner, known for their powerful live performances and influential albums, has a dedicated fan base that has long awaited the chance to own their music on vinyl. The band’s reissues are expected to include some of their most beloved records, each pressed in limited edition color variants.

Shiner’s reissues will likely follow the same high-quality standards as The Farewell Bend’s “In Passing,” with attention to detail in both the audio remastering and the physical presentation of the records. Fans can expect vibrant color vinyl, beautifully designed jackets, and possibly even bonus tracks or exclusive content.

The reissue of these classic albums on color vinyl is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It represents a resurgence of interest in the physical format and a recognition of the lasting impact these bands have had on the music scene. For collectors and new listeners alike, these reissues offer a chance to experience the music in a way that digital formats simply can’t replicate.

The exclusive preorder for these reissues is now available, and fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their copies. With limited pressings and unique color variants, these records are sure to become prized possessions for any vinyl enthusiast.

In conclusion, the reissue of Shiner’s classic albums on color vinyl, along with The Farewell Bend’s “In Passing,” is a significant event for fans of alternative and indie rock. These reissues not only celebrate the legacy of these influential bands but also provide a high-quality listening experience that honors the original recordings. With exclusive preorders now available, fans have the opportunity to own a piece of music history in a vibrant, collectible format.

Source: Spartan Records, Shiner