Silvestre Dangond’s Concert Fee in Colombia and the US

Silvestre Dangond stands out as a pivotal figure in Colombian music, particularly known for his significant contributions to the New Wave Vallenato genre, which emerged in 2005 focusing on the modernization of this traditional Colombian music style.

Born in La Guajira, Dangond has been honored with the Latin Grammy Award for Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album twice, in addition to securing multiple wins at the Premios Nuestra Tierra in various categories.

His popularity has soared, allowing him to perform for thousands of fans worldwide, leading to a high demand for his live performances. According to a report by ‘La República’, a respected financial newspaper, Dangond’s performance fees within Colombia range from 150 to 280 million Colombian pesos. For performances in Europe or the United States, his fee is about 100,000 dollars, equivalent to roughly 382 million Colombian pesos. This is in contrast to the booking costs of other Colombian artists; Shakira might command around 1 billion Colombian pesos, Yeison Jiménez 150 million, Jessi Uribe over 160 million, and Pipe Bueno 65 million.

Dangond’s most recent tour, ‘Llegó el poder’, attracted large crowds at stadiums. On April 20, 2024, he performed at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín and on April 27 at the Estadio Alfonso López in Bucaramanga. His next concert is scheduled for May 18 in Bogotá at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín, where tickets sold out rapidly, ranging from 101,000 Colombian pesos for north section seats to 8.33 million Colombian pesos for a ten-person box.

The upcoming production promises more than three hours of Dangond’s hits like ‘Por un beso de tu boca’, ‘Ya no me duele más’, and ‘Cantinero’, along with new tracks from his latest album ‘Ta malo’. The show will feature theatrical elements, special effects, drones lighting up the sky, and performances by accordionists Juancho De La Espriella and Rolando Ochoa, with more surprises announced at the event.