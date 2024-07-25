War Between Los Chukys and Sinaloa Cartel Makes Nuevo León Most Violent State

In Monterrey, a shocking display of violence recently unfolded when the mutilated legs of a person were used to hold up a banner. This banner was a response and a clear threat regarding the presence of “Los Chukys,” a faction of the Northeast Cartel, in the metropolitan area of Monterrey. The message came from the Sinaloa Cartel faction led by “Los Chapitos” and coincided with one of the most violent days recorded in Nuevo León.

Accompanying the disturbing narcomensaje, there were reports of several black bags containing the dismembered bodies of two individuals. These gruesome acts are a part of the ongoing “narco war” that “Los Chukys” have highlighted through banners hung from bridges. The Sinaloa Cartel’s retaliation has resulted in a rise in dismembered bodies in response to this territorial conflict.

One part of the message read, “Stop hanging your garbage (narcomantas) and senselessly killing police to heat up the plaza,” underscoring the violent rhetoric attributed to La Chapizza, which was linked to one of the victims in Apodaca, Nuevo León.

This series of events marked a second consecutive day of body discoveries in Nuevo León, initiating with reports from residents in the municipality of Doctor Arroyo. They alerted authorities about human remains being left inside a cooler along with a message urging the Northeast Cartel and independents to “align” with La Chapizza.

As violence escalated, Nuevo León emerged as the state with the highest number of homicides. On July 23, out of 87 murders reported nationwide, 12 occurred in Nuevo León, surpassing Baja California, Guanajuato, and others that also experienced fatalities.

Currently, the Sinaloa Cartel, particularly the Chapitos faction, and the Northeast Cartel are vying for control over the Monterrey metropolitan area. Meanwhile, another conflict brews along the Tamaulipas border involving the Gulf Cartel and the Northeast Cartel, with violence primarily centered in regions connecting Nuevo León to Reynolds.

Moreover, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has also been challenged in banners from “Los Chukys.” The CJNG has had a confirmed presence in Nuevo León since 2021, as acknowledged by then-security secretary Aldo Fasci.

In these narcomantas, “Los Chukys” have claimed they do not aim to harm innocent people or engage in extortion. Instead, they profess to be “cleaning up” the area from criminal elements such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Gulf Cartel, and others.

The ongoing conflict has notably increased the rate of homicides in Nuevo León. From January to June in the previous year, there were 942 murders, including 619 intentional homicides. In the same time frame for 2024, the figure has already reached 1,048, with 781 classified as intentional.

In their response to “Los Chukys,” the Chapitos warned them to “stop senselessly killing police,” a reference to the 14 officers killed in Nuevo León as of mid-July. The state ranks third nationally in officer fatalities, following Guanajuato and the State of Mexico.

Overall, the violence in Nuevo León continues to escalate, reflecting broader conflicts among major drug cartels in Mexico. As law enforcement faces significant challenges, the public remains on edge amid this surge of crime.

Image and News Source: https://www.infobae.com/mexico/2024/07/25/guerra-entre-los-chukys-y-el-cartel-de-sinaloa-convierte-a-nuevo-leon-en-el-estado-mas-violento/