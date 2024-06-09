Anthony Mackie Discusses ‘Daunting’ MCU Shift From Films to TV and Return for Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has shared insights into his challenging transition from films to television and back to the big screen. Mackie, who first appeared in the MCU in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” has seen his character evolve significantly over the years.

Initially a supporting character, Sam Wilson’s journey took a pivotal turn when he assumed the mantle of Captain America following Steve Rogers’ retirement. This transformation was first explored in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and will continue in the upcoming film “Captain America: Brave New World.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Mackie opened up about the complexities of moving between different formats within the MCU. He described the transition from film to television as particularly challenging, noting the stark differences in production demands.

“Television is really hard. My first episode of television was ‘Law & Order,'” Mackie shared with Tyler James Williams. “It was the hardest seven days of my career. TV is real, TV is a different beast, TV is about stamina. I can handle a movie, but TV — that’s six to eight months, that’s unbelievable.”

Mackie elaborated on the unique challenges he faced while working on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Unlike a two-and-a-half-hour movie, the series required eight hours of content, which he found daunting. “For me, with ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ bringing Falcon to that series, there was so much time to fill. Instead of a two-and-a-half-hour movie, you have eight hours to flush out and that’s what scared me and that’s what bothered me and that’s what I feel like can take away from the potency of the film,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Mackie acknowledged the strong leadership that guided the series, helping to set up his character as the new Captain America. “Luckily, it was a transition with great leadership. They utilized that show to [set Falcon up] as Captain America, so they had something to aim toward. But for the most part, it was a daunting task for me. How do you make that worth those eight hours?” he pondered.

As Mackie prepares to return to the big screen in “Captain America: Brave New World,” fans are eager to see how his character’s story will continue to unfold. The film promises to delve deeper into Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America, building on the foundation laid by the Disney+ series.

The transition from television back to film presents its own set of challenges, but Mackie remains optimistic. His experience in both formats has given him a unique perspective on storytelling within the MCU, and he is excited to bring that to the upcoming film.

With “Captain America: Brave New World” on the horizon, Mackie’s portrayal of Sam Wilson continues to evolve, reflecting the dynamic nature of the MCU. Fans can look forward to seeing how his character navigates the complexities of being the new Captain America in a world that is constantly changing.

As the MCU expands its storytelling across different formats, actors like Anthony Mackie play a crucial role in bridging the gap between film and television. His journey from supporting character to leading man is a testament to the evolving nature of the MCU and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.