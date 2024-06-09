Zooey Deschanel Teases Wedding Plans in Cher’s 1966 Dress at Emmys

Zooey Deschanel is dropping hints about her wedding plans with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The couple, who met in 2019 during the filming of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ announced their engagement in 2023.

At the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Zooey played a game of rapid fire with ET’s Deidre Behar. When asked if the wedding would be “sooner or later,” Zooey responded with a playful “later.”

The 44-year-old actress seemed uncertain about other details. She didn’t know if the wedding would be “big or small” or if James Corden would officiate. Jonathan, however, thinks Corden should be involved, given their history.

Zooey and Jonathan’s romance began in the summer of 2019 and has blossomed over time. They announced their engagement in August 2023.

While Zooey was unsure about some aspects, she did express a preference for a “fancy” wedding. The couple also agreed that their wedding wouldn’t be turned into a TV special.

Zooey, whose Max series ‘What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel’ was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, made a stunning appearance at the event. She wore a vintage Betsey Johnson black and white dress, once worn by the legendary singer Cher on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in 1966. Zooey paired the iconic dress with Calzedonia tights.

Since their engagement, Zooey and Jonathan have been slowly sharing details about their wedding. In March, they told ET that they weren’t being coy about their plans; they simply hadn’t decided on the dress, venue, or date.

Jonathan confirmed that none of these details were locked down yet. Zooey added that everything “just has to be right.”

